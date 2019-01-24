Sahil Khattar wants to host more TV show

television

After hosting the dance-based TV show Dance India Dance, Sahil Khattar hopes he gets a chance to host more shows on the small screen

After hosting the dance-based TV show Dance India Dance, Sahil Khattar hopes he gets a chance to host more shows on the small screen. "Dance India Dance (DID) is the biggest show of my life I have hosted. I am now fully into sports and there is no time for GECs. There are date issues," Sahil said in a statement.

"I had an amazing experience with DID because it got me nostalgic and made me think of how I used to dance at birthday parties during my childhood. I got to work with Mudassar Khan, Mercy; cracking jokes with them, tripping with them, cracking punches, it was so much fun.

"I learned to handle a show on a big level. I am really hoping there will be more shows like this that I could anchor," he added. Sahil is currently anchoring WWE Sunday Dhamaal.

Talking about his current project, he said: "I used to watch wrestling since childhood and now I finally get to see how it happens... The fact that this is one of the biggest projects that I am doing with Sony after FIFA World Cup, India-England series, is amazing.

"I have been playing different sports and right now, I am also hosting the pro wrestling league season 4. "It has been a great journey from a theatre actor to now a sports anchor and a GEC anchor."

Looking back, he says he has had a splendid journey in the industry.

"I started my professional performing career as a radio jockey in My FM Chandigarh. The tag line was Dil se and I used to add Sahil Se. I started off as an intern and within a year, the whole thing changed for me.

"Then, I shifted to Mumbai and there was a sabbatical of two years. I got into television and writing. Then I took projects in the digital space. Now, a lot of films are also happening for me," he said.

