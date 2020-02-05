Sahil Rohira's life took 180 degrees turn after reality show Big Switch 3, with director Rohit Shetty

Celebrity Photographer Sahil Rohira who appeared on Disney UTV's Bindass channel reality TV show, Big Switch 3, is swamped with several interesting projects in 2020. In 2011 after the end of season three of the show, Sahil joined a film school in 2012 and later took up photography. He then went onto work with several actors like Neetu Chandra, Pooja Batra, Armaan and Amaal Malik, Gulshan Grover, R Madhavan, Mallika Sherawat, Siddharth Mallya, Abhimanyu Dassani, Monica Dogra, award-winning director, Rohit Shetty and many others. He's currently busy planning different photoshoots and advertising campaigns with Hollywood as well as Bollywood actors, influencers from all over the world, and international brands.

He says, "Big switch 3 taught me how difficult it is to survive in the real world, leaving all luxuries behind. During the show, the different jobs that I had to do made me experience different fields of work. From working in a restaurant, working in a laundry facility of a five-star hotel, giving someone a massage to hanging down a high rise building by a rope and cleaning the windows on its exteriors. Some of the jobs were really challenging and taught me a lot. It's only after Big Switch I went to film school and decided to pursue photography as a career."

Sahil who also won the Emerging Young Photographer of the Year at the Golden Glory Awards, 2019. In the coming years, Sahil aims to unlock his full creative potential through various interesting projects and valuable experiences.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates