Sahil Salathia to start shooting Safarnama

Sahil Salathia (L) with Raai Laxmi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Sahil Salathia, who made his acting debut with Ashutosh Gowariker's Everest, is set to start shooting for Safarnama. "It's a travel based youth-oriented, dialogue-driven drama revolving around inner conflicts of complex opinionated characters. I play an extremely layered guy called Jesse, who has so many inner issues like each one of us.

"He is the protagonist who I'm really excited to play because as an actor, I have so much to play with and it doesn't get more exciting than that," Sahil said in a statement.

The shooting for the film, directed by Nikhil Agnihotri, will begin in Manali this month. It is produced by Cutting Coffee Films.

