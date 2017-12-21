Sahitya Akademi announces winners of 2017

Sahitya Akademi, India's national academy of letters, on Thursday announced its annual awards recognising the literary works of 24 writers writing in 24 Indian languages

Sahitya Akademi, India's national academy of letters, on Thursday announced its annual awards recognising the literary works of 24 writers writing in 24 Indian languages. "Seven books of novels, five of poetry, five of short stories, five of literary criticism and one of play and essays have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2017," K Sreenivasarao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, said.



Representational Pic

The awards will be conferred upon the winners during a ceremony on February 12 next year. Mamang Dai's name has been selected for his English novel "The Black Hill", and Niranjan Mishra is in the list of winners for his Sanskrit novel "Gangaputravadanam", K P Ramanunni has won for "Daivathinte Pusthakam" in Malayalam and Nachhattar for his Punjabi novel "Slow Down".

The poets who feature in the list of winners are Udaya Narayana Singh (Maithili), Shrikant Deshmukh (Marathi), Bhujanga Tudu (Santali), Inqulab (Tamil) and Devipriya (Telugu).

Five writers awarded for their short stories are Shiv Mehta (Dogri), Autar Krishen Rahbar (Kashmiri), Gajanan Jog (Konkani), Gayatri Saraf (Odia), and Baig Ehsas (Urdu). Ramesh Kuntal Megh (Hindi), T P Ashoka (Kannada), Urmi Ghanshyam Desai (Gujarati), Bina Hangkhim (Nepali), and Neeraj Daiya (Rajasthani) have been recognised for their literary criticism.

Jagdish Lachhani (Sindhi) for his essays and Rajen Toijamba (Manipuri) for his play are also among the winners. The award, given for books published between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015, includes a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Sreenivasarao also took the opportunity to announce the theme for Sahitya Akademi's next edition of 'Festival of Letters' -- '70 years of Indian Independence'. "A national seminar will also be organised on '70 Years of Indian Independence - Literary Portraits'.

"A dialogue between publishers and writers will be held during the festival where upcoming authors can talk about the problems they face like royalties, copyrights and translation. We have never held something like this before," he said. The Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2017 was also announced with names of 24 translators. The prize carries a cash award of Rs 50,000.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed