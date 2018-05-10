Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma progress in Australian Open

Praneeth beat Israel's Misha Zilberman 21-17, 21-14, while Sameer had to toil hard to get the better of New Zealand's Abhinav Manota



Indian shuttlers started on a positive note at the Australian Open with second seed B Sai Praneeth and fourth seed Sameer Verma progressing to the second round of the men's singles event.

Praneeth beat Israel's Misha Zilberman 21-17, 21-14, while Sameer had to toil hard to get the better of New Zealand's Abhinav Manota 13-21, 21-17, 21-12 in the opening round.

