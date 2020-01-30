Sai Praneeth wishes Saina Nehwal good luck as she embarks on political career

Hyderabad: India's top-ranked shuttler in men's singles, B Sai Praneeth on Wednesday wished Saina Nehwal good luck as she embarked on a career in politicsjoining the BJP. He welcomed the trend of sportspersons joining politics.

"I wish her good luck and hope she does well," Praneeth, who also trains at the P Gopichand badminton academy here like Saina, told PTI.

Asked about the trend of sportspersons joining politics, he said: "It's very good because others may not know what is good for sports. Those who played at a certain level would know (what is good for sports)," he said.

