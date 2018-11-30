Sai Tamhankar performs action sequence for the first time

television

Sai Tamhankar will be seen doing high-volt stunts for her upcoming ZEE5 Original - Date With Sai

Sai Tamhankar, after winning hearts with her performances in Marathi and Hindi cinema is now thrilled for herupcoming ZEE5 Original 'Date With Sai'. Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the series not only boasts of a powerful narrative, but also features Sai in a never seen before avatar. Sai has performed several action sequences by herself for the show, a first for her.

Through the series, you will see Sai jumping from a balcony, another shot of her fighting it out in a moving train, and a spine-chilling climax scene shot at a height of 50 ft.

Elated by Sai's commitment, director Dnyanesh Zotingsaid, "While narrating the script to Sai, we told her that we have body doubles in place, but she was adamant on performing the stunts herself. All the action sequences have turned out to be a success and we are amazed by her dedication."

Expressing her excitement, Sai added, "The script looked extremely interesting to me and I wishfully agreed to perform most of the action sequences myself. It was challenging for sure, but exciting at the same time. I trusted the team completely whether it was Dnyanesh or our action directorSalaam. I am looking forward to the audience response. Can’t wait for 5th December when ‘Date with Sai’ premieres on ZEE5."

