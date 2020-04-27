Said Ahmad on social media success, travelling across the globe, content appreciation and much more!

Said is a content creator and an entrepreneur who strategizes stuff for Just Sul

With success comes great opportunities and that's what has kept the digital content creator, Said Ahmad, to be on top of his game. Said Ahmad, a Lebanese-Belgian comedian and the man behind the success of Just Sul has been into creating social media content that has gone ahead to become a hit amongst the netizens.

Owing to his hysterical and striking content seen via Just Sul's Instagram, Said has received a lot of opportunities, one of them is travelling across the globe for work and leisure.

While expressing his gratitude towards the success, Said Ahmad says, "All thanks to our social media success a lot of opportunities arise, one is travelling around the world. It’s beautiful to experience and see different cultures and tradition but what makes me happy the most is seeing people from different colours, race, ethnic groups, religion, age and gender appreciating JustSul’s content and seeing their excitement and smile when they meet Sul and click a picture with him!"

Said has travelled to places like Dubai, Lebanon, Morroco, Monaco, India, London, Paris, Prague Belgium, Amsterdam to name a few.

Said is a content creator and an entrepreneur who strategizes stuff for Just Sul and is a digital freak who has the ability to grab the audience's attention through his content.

Said never thought of channelizing his humorous side until he met Sul and decide to make it a career. Travelling to places and understanding people and their taste has helped Said a lot in creating heterogeneous content.

