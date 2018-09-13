Said Taghmaoui says he was cast as new James Bond villain by Danny Boyle

hollywood

Danny Boyle recently dropped out of directing James Bond movie due to "creative differences" with the producers

Pic courtesy/Said Taghmaoui Instagram account

Actor Said Taghmaoui has claimed that he was roped in by director Danny Boyle to play the villain in next James Bond movie. The 45-year-old actor, who has acted in films such as "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra", "Vantage Point" and "Wonder Woman", told Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National that there is "uncertainty" over his casting after Boyle's departure from the project. Boyle recently dropped out of directing the movie due to "creative differences" with the producers.

"I'm supposed to do the next James Bond, playing the lead bad guy. I was cast by Danny Boyle, and just now he left the project, so of course there's some uncertainty..." Taghmaoui said. The actor said he was recently contacted by the producers who told him that they are yet to decide on the antagonist's nationality. "We don't know who the director will be, and the producers don't know if they're going to go Russian or Middle East with the baddie right now," Taghmaoui said.

"I literally just received a message saying: 'If they go Middle East, it's you. If they go Russian, it's someone else.' It's the story of my life. Always on that line between something that could change my life and something that disappears," he added. After Boyle's departure, the untitled film is likely to miss its release date of November 8, 2019 in the US. The producers are yet to announce a replacement for Boyle.

