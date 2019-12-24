Saiee Manjrekar's dual celebration with birthday and Dabangg 3

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, turned a year older. Her birthday was a star-studded affair with Salman Khan and host of other celebs were in attendance. Dabangg 3 team Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan along with Saiee's parents, Mahesh and Medha Manjrekar were also present at the celebration. Iulia Vantur, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal also graced the celebratory bash.

Saiee Manjrekar looked glamorous in black dress with kohl-rimmed eyes and matte lips. Sonakshi Sinha looked classy in her black one-shoulder gown with smoky eyes and nude lips. Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur added to the party's style quotient in short black blazer-style dress and light makeup with loosely curled hair.

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is witnessing an upward trend at the box office after a decent start on Friday and Saturday. The film collected Rs 31.90 crore on Day 3, taking its first weekend total to Rs. 81.15 crore.

Dabangg 3 is the third film in the franchise and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in lead roles. The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

