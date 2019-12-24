Saiee Manjrekar's dual celebration with birthday and Dabangg 3
Saiee Manjrekar's 18th birthday was a grand affair with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and host of other Bollywood celebrities in attendance at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, turned a year older. Her birthday was a star-studded affair with Salman Khan and host of other celebs were in attendance. Dabangg 3 team Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan along with Saiee's parents, Mahesh and Medha Manjrekar were also present at the celebration. Iulia Vantur, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal also graced the celebratory bash.
Saiee Manjrekar looked glamorous in black dress with kohl-rimmed eyes and matte lips. Sonakshi Sinha looked classy in her black one-shoulder gown with smoky eyes and nude lips. Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur added to the party's style quotient in short black blazer-style dress and light makeup with loosely curled hair.
Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is witnessing an upward trend at the box office after a decent start on Friday and Saturday. The film collected Rs 31.90 crore on Day 3, taking its first weekend total to Rs. 81.15 crore.
Dabangg 3 is the third film in the franchise and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in lead roles. The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.
Dabangg 3 debutant Saiee Manjrekar turned a year older, Salman Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Saiee Manjrekar looked pretty in her shimmery black dress as she arrived for her birthday party, which was attended by the cast and crew of Dabangg 3 team along with her parents.
In picture: Saiee Manjrekar gets a 'group hug' from her friends at her birthday party in Bandra.
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan along with Saiee's parents, Mahesh and Medha Manjrekar were also present at the celebration. Atul with wife Alvira Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal also graced the celebratory bash.
In picture: Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar were all smiles as Saiee gets ready to cut the cake.
Dabangg 3 hit the screens on December 20, has been performing decently at the Box Office. While the film's initial (first and second day) collections were affected majorly due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India, the movie picked up on its third day - 1st Sunday at the Box Office. Dabangg 3 collected Rs 31.90 crore on Day 3, taking its first weekend total to Rs. 81.15 crore.
In picture: Saiee Manjrekar cuts the cake at her birthday bash at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
Dabangg 3 has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was criticised for being too long with a duration of over two hours. The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.
In picture: Salman Khan along with the guests pose for the photographers at Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party in Bandra.
Salman Khan looked dapper in his red jacket, maroon tee and distressed denim as he arrived for Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri and wife Alvira along with other guests at Saiee Manjrekar's birthday bash.
Sonakshi Sinha looked sensuous in her black off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown as she attended Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party.
Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur sported trench-coat dress, paired with black pantyhose and ankle-length boots for Saiee Manjrekar's birthday bash.
Salman Khan's Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah also attended Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
Actor-directed Mahesh Manjrekar was all smile as he attended daughter Saiee Manjrekar's birthday bash.
Mahesh Manjrekar's wife Medha was all smile as she posed for the photographers at daughter's birthday party.
Arbaaz Khan also attended Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
Arbaaz Khan came in with son Arhaan for Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma was all smile as he posed for the photographers at Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party.
Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan also attended Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal also attended Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party at a popular restaurant in Bandra.
Dabangg 3 producer Nikhil Dwivedi arrives for at the popular Bandra eatery for Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party.
