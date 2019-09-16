Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh cheering for Sara on her graduation day will make you smile

Sara Ali Khan, Neeta Ambani and Aamir Khan in a still from the video. Image courtesy: Instagram/@sarafan219

A video of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan receiving her graduation degree from Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani at Dhirubhai Ambani International School is going viral on social media.

In the video shared by a fan club of the Kedarnath actress, we can see a young Sara receiving her degree from Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani. The actress is all smiles as she can't contain her excitement. Sara waves out to her parents sitting in the audience section, who are cheering for their daughter.

Check out the video here:

Doesn't this video remind you of your graduation ceremony?

Another thing which caught our eye in the video was Sara Ali Khan's transformation from fat to fit. A quick look at her recent pictures shows how much of a transformation Sara Ali Khan went through in terms of her physical characteristics.

Not many know, but the Simmba actress was 96 kg in her teens. In a chat show hosted by Karan Johar, she revealed that she used to have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and how she became fit with the right diet and regular workout. She also said that she still has PCOS. And because of that Sara had put on weight.

On the work front, Sara is currently busy shooting the Coolie No 1 remake, where she will reprise the role played by Karisma Kapoor. The film is an official remake of the same movie which originally featured Govinda and Karisma and was directed by David Dhawan. The Kedarnath actress will also be seen in the sequel to her dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal.

