Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in style!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary today, and it was a silent but stylish affair. Both the actors looked gorgeous for the occasion and joining them was their adorable munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. The actress' manager, Poonam Damania, posted two pictures on her Instagram account, take a look:

Both Saif and Kareena looked Uber cool in their dressing and oozed style and sass with their respective outfits. They can make even casual clothing look charismatic, thanks to their auras. Kareena has revealed many times over the years in her interviews how meeting and falling in love with Saif while filming for Tashan in 2007 would be one memory she would always cherish. The two dated each other for five years before getting married in 2012.

While Kareena has always spoken very highly of Saif, the actor has often taken sweet and innocent jibes at her during his interviews. He has stated many times how she is obsessed with her phone and even forgets he's sitting in the same room. And Kareena has even confessed she's secretly on Instagram and keeps stalking Bollywood actors for gossip and knowledge.

The duo has worked together in many films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, and if reports are to be believed, Kareena may do a cameo in his upcoming romantic comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman, just like she did in Happy Ending. Coming to their respective future repertoires, Saif has films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Tandav, and the Vikram Vedha coming up.

Kareena, on the other hand, will gear up for Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium, and Laal Singh Chaddha. It's a busy 2020 for both the husband and the wife, but we are not complaining as long as they continue to give us good films and performances.

