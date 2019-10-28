Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan host a grand and glittery Diwali bash for family and friends

The whole nation was immersed in the celebrations of Diwali on Sunday, October 27, and when it comes to celebrating, no one does it like Bollywood celebrities. Similar was the case with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who hosted a small yet stylish bash for family. A fan-made account of the actress shared some pictures of her and the couple and they indeed looked ravishing:

The bash was attended by family members like Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Malaika Arora. It was a strictly family affair but as stated above, a glittery one. Soha Ali Khan shared some pictures on her Instagram account and she looked gorgeous and Kemmu truly handsome:

Fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted pictures of Arora and it seems there’s hardly anything the diva cannot pull of, check them out:

The Pataudis truly know how to do everything with grandeur, and Khan and his Diwali bash consolidated the fact. They know how to grace the occasion as scintillatingly as possible!

