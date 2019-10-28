MENU

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan host a grand and glittery Diwali bash for family and friends

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 14:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Diwali bash and it was indeed a stylish affair!

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The whole nation was immersed in the celebrations of Diwali on Sunday, October 27, and when it comes to celebrating, no one does it like Bollywood celebrities. Similar was the case with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who hosted a small yet stylish bash for family. A fan-made account of the actress shared some pictures of her and the couple and they indeed looked ravishing:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

âÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂ¤

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onOct 28, 2019 at 12:05am PDT

The bash was attended by family members like Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Malaika Arora. It was a strictly family affair but as stated above, a glittery one. Soha Ali Khan shared some pictures on her Instagram account and she looked gorgeous and Kemmu truly handsome:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

In @arbyrheakapoor and @tyaanijewellery styled as always by @neha.bijlaney âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ thank you @vatsalshah.photography

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onOct 27, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali - love and light âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ @khemster2 photo credit @vatsalshah.photography

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onOct 27, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted pictures of Arora and it seems there’s hardly anything the diva cannot pull of, check them out:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#Mysterious @malaikaaroraofficial @anamikakhanna.in @apalabysumitofficial ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ @tejasnerurkarr

A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) onOct 28, 2019 at 12:28am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#Mood @malaikaaroraofficial @anamikakhanna.in @apalabysumitofficial ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ @tejasnerurkarr

A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) onOct 28, 2019 at 12:33am PDT

The Pataudis truly know how to do everything with grandeur, and Khan and his Diwali bash consolidated the fact. They know how to grace the occasion as scintillatingly as possible!

