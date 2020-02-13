Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reveal that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ace marriage

As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show 104.8 Ishq's What Women Want 2 has a special edition for all her fans out there. After previously getting Sara Ali Khan on the show, it's none other than Saif Ali Khan who graced the couch. The much-anticipated webisode of the radio and digital show finally launches the royal regal episode featuring the Nawab, Saif Ali Khan along with his Begum.

Speaking about Saifeena, Saif Ali Khan shared, "I think idolizing is a dangerous thing generally. I think people should be respected for what they are known for. You can respect the idea of a relationship. But idolize is a strong word. We are just like normal people. If you are going to idolise someone, more than movie stars you should idolise the non-famous person next door. Who has managed to send his kids to school, someone who has a nice balanced middle-class life and is also worthy of adulation."

Kareena Kapoor Khan asked who Saif Ali Khan thinks is acing at marriage, he shared, "You look like you can be acing marriage and you might not be. But I like Virat and Anushka. They're really nicely balanced together. Maybe it is because my parents had a similar balance that I kind of appreciate - A movie star and a cricketer."

Jokingly, the Bollywood diva quickly questions Saif on why he was not saying that they are couple goals too. The couple's banter is hard to miss and their chemistry will make anyone go – "I WANT THATTTT".

Watch the video here:

