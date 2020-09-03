Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut all set to strike gold with Adipurush after Tanhaji

Months after the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan and director Om Raut are all set to reunite in Adipurush, a period saga. The film, also starring Prabhas, will see Khan essaying the role of yet another menacing villain, who is lethal and brutal, all at the same time.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that hit the screens early this year, went to win rave reviews and became the biggest grossing film of 2020. The film raked in more than a whopping Rs 250 crore at the box office. Khan's portrayal of Tanaji Malusare's arch-nemesis, Udaybhan Singh Rathore, received wide acclaim from critics, audience and industry insiders.

The actor, who has made a mark for himself as a versatile performer over the years, has already proved his mettle in characters with multiple shades of grey. He won a lot of accolades and awards as Langda Tyagi, an antagonist from Indian heartland, in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. And now with Adipurush, which is an on-screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil, Khan will yet again be stepping into the role of a larger-than-life villain.

With the Nawab of Bollywood and Raut joining hands again, it will be interesting to watch if history will be repeated. The film will also see the coming together of Khan, Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. With expectations looming large, seems like the talented actor is all set to hit a hat trick with the magnum opus, Adipurush.

On a related note, Adipurush will be shot bilingual in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D extravaganza will have a humongous release with the film dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and hit the marquee with a massive release in 2022.

