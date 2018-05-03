Saif Ali Khan beaten up and thrown in drain by girl's father and cousin brothers

Police said 22-year-old Saif Ali Khan was abducted by nearly half a dozen people including the father and cousin brothers of the girl on Tuesday night

Jaipur: A man involved in a relationship with a girl belonging to another religion was allegedly brutally thrashed and killed by the girl's family in Rajasthan's Bikaner city, police said on Thursday. As the boy and the girl belonged to different faiths, police is investigating if the killing had a communal angle to it.

Police said 22-year-old Saif Ali Khan was abducted by nearly half a dozen people including the father and cousin brothers of the girl on Tuesday night. They beat him badly and threw him in a drain. Police traced the boy and admitted him to a government hospital where he died early yesterday morning, police said.

"The boy was involved in a relationship with a girl. When the girl's family came to know about the affair, they fixed her marriage elsewhere but the boy was trying to make contact with her so that they can elope" Sub Inspector of Naya Shahar Police Station Bhajan Lal said today.

A case has been registered against Shivkumar Maali, Banti Maali, Vijebdra Mali, Bablu Mali, Raja Sonar, Gopal Khati and one more person. Three persons have been detained in connection with the case and investigations are on.

