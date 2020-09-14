Saif Ali Khan, even at 50, defies all age stereotypes and defines suave; makes fan go weak in their knees

Nobody defines ageing like fine wine better than Saif Ali Khan. The actor still manages to make us go weak in the knees. He's one of the most loved stars of tinsel town and is also a complete family man, which is why his fans adore him even more. Khan who has spent 27 years in the industry, has impressed everyone with his versatility.

Khan recently celebrated his 50th birthday. Pictures of him dressed up in a classic white kurta-pajama (much like Shekhar in Parineeta) had stunned fans all across social media platforms.

From Being Cryus to Omkara, Love Aaj Kal and the recently released Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He's fit as a fiddle and can give all the young guns a run for their money. Early this year, the actor played a 50 something father in Jawaani Jaaneman. He received a thumbs up for playing his age and embracing it with aplomb.

Despite his absence from social media, he has a solid fan base on Twitter and Instagram who are head over in heels in awe of him for his youthful and age-defying look and infectious smile - be it a a Casanova in Hum Tum, a a suave businessman in Race, a happy go lucky man in Cocktail or a confused lover in Love Aaj Kal.

He has defined metrosexual and is one of the first actors to introduce the urban romantic comedy wave in Bollywood. His portrayal of a smooth charmer with an impish charm in films like Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho and Dil Chahta Hai, among others, have made women weak in their knees. Till date, he remains one of the most irresistible actors.

What makes him even more desirable is the fact that he has never shied away from playing his age in his films. Jawaani Janemann, Baazaar, Chef and Kaalakaandi are shining examples. With his charming personality being a show-stealer, the Nawaab, indeed, is aging in reverse!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news