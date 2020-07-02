Saif Ali Khan: Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 28 years. He has seen some scintillating ups and some scathing downs. The last few years have been very interesting for the actor. He had Baazaar, the very successful Sacred Games, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, he spoke about a lot of things- Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, and how he has been a victim of Nepotism. Speaking about the late actor, Rajput, with whom Khan will share screen space in the form of a cameo in Dil Bechara, he said, "He was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was."

The debate around the topic of Nepotism has been going on ever since Kangana Ranaut spoke about it on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. And after Rajput's untimely demise, it only exploded on social media. Talking about this, Khan stated, "I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don't think like that. As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and it seems like he's attracting a lot of flak for it. The truth is always complicated."

He then said how he has been a victim of Nepotism and how nobody has spoken about that. He replied, "There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I'm happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront."

Khan has a lot of exciting films coming up. He's gearing up for Bunty Aur Babli 2, a show with Ali Abbas Zafar, and the remake of Vikram Vedha with Aamir Khan.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: I Knew Him, Shot With Him, It's Just Awful

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news