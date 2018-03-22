Saif Ali Khan explains why he roams the streets of Mumbai without an entourage

Two days after he was spotted shopping on city streets, Saif Ali Khan on why he doesn't have an entourage like his peers



Saif Ali Khan

In an industry where stars are accustomed to moving around with a sizeable entourage, Saif Ali Khan says he has neither the patience nor the inclination to follow the self-imposed norms of stardom. The actor was recently spotted enjoying a round of shopping at a superstore with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. Ask him how he roams the streets of Mumbai without a team in tow, and he quips, "I should also get these bodyguards around me, na? But I don't think I can do that."

Be it dressing up for that 'airport look' or having a team waiting on you hand and foot, Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't subscribe to these ideas. "There is no air of mystery around celebrities today. I don't feel the need to constantly present some kind of a front. I come from a confident space and like to be myself. This is how I have been brought up and that is how I hope my children will be."

It's not unusual to see Khan casually dressed in a pair of shorts during his downtime. "There are more important things [to do] than being dressed up all the time. I think celebrities are doing it for the pictures, but somewhere it also takes away from the reality," he reasons, before adding in his signature dry wit, "Sometimes I feel I should dress better as I'm clicked all the time."

