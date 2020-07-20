Saif Ali Khan: Geoff Boycott's comments annoyed me and dad

Saif Ali Khan revealed how former England cricketer Geoff Boycott's comments once annoyed his father -- legendary former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Boycott, who I really looked up to, made me really angry one day. He said: I heard about your father, it's not possible to play Test cricket with one eye."

"I asked him if he thinks my father is lying, to which he replied, 'Yes! I think he's making it up," Saif, Pataudi's son, told Sportskeeda during a recent interaction.

"I told my father that, and he got really annoyed. He said, 'Well, I was bloody good with two eyes. I'm just good with one.' That was the only arrogant remark I ever heard him make," Saif added.

The Nawab of Pataudi - later Mansur Ali Khan - was, arguably, India's greatest captain ever, took over as captain at the age of 21, barely months after being involved in a car accident that would impair the sight in his right eye forever. He led India in 40 of 46 Tests he played in, and won 9 of them.

"If he didn't want to tour, he would say he wasn't available. He said it was a game and he was losing interest in the game in the '60s because he thought there was too much cricket," Saif further added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever