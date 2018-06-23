Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor enjoy quality time in London

Kareena and Saif said in a statement, "This truly was a one of kind refreshing vacation"

Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed thier vacation in London, and say they love going to the city. "London has always been one of our favourite cities in the world and every time we visit this city, we discover something new," they said in a joint statement to IANS.

They added, "This time, we chose to stay in Windsor because we wanted to immerse ourselves in the history and charm of the city and experience living like locals. With Airbnb, Windsor felt just like home where we spent quality time with each other away from our daily lives and routines while doing some of the things we love the most. This truly was a one of kind refreshing vacation."

On the work front, Kareena was seen in Veere Di Wedding - a project which garnered mixed response to the narrative of how women openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses. Saif will be seen in web series "Sacred Games".

