Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Nanda, Shikha Talsania cheer for Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan's book 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' is nominated for the prestigious Crossword Book Award

And its family first for Soha, for whom the absolutely famous Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are cheering. While Kareena calls Soha's book "funny, spunky and an absolutely delightful read", brother Saif says " I'm really proud of my little sister for being nominated for the Crossword Book Awards."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda joined the bandwagon. "My dear friend Soha Ali Khan's book- 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' is nominated for the prestigious Crossword Book Award. Please vote for her and this charming funny book" she wrote in her instagram story.

Shikha Talsania also asked readers to vote for Soha's book, as 'it is witty and has so much soul', and in case you haven't read it, "God knows which rock you've been under!"

Incepted in 1998, over the years, the awards have been equated to the Commonwealth Writer's Prize, The Pulitzer and The Booker, and are a definitive, veritable platform for Indian Authors.

In 2016, for the first time, Crossword Book Award introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was conferred upon the stalwart Ruskin Bond by the legend Gulzar. In 2017, Sudha Murty was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, and worlds leading cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda handed her the same.

The awardees, sometimes discovered by the Award itself, have invariably risen to stature in the world of literature; making the Crossword Book Award a definitive barometer for excellence in Indian writing in English. The ceremony for the 16th Crossword Book Award 2018, on 20th December, will be at the Royal Opera House.

