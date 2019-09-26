Saif Ali Khan looks 15 years younger after an impeccable transformation

Saif Ali Khan who is one of the most coveted superstars in Bollywood shares insights on his latest weightloss regime that has made him fit like never before. The actor owes it all to his home-cooked meals and a basic workout routine. Without any trainers or nutritionist, the actor said this transformation is self-made.

Sources close to the actor said, "for the longest time, Saif has been playing characters that have required him to undergo various physical transformations. Sacred Games Season 1 and his upcoming film, Tanaji required him to bulk up heavily to do justice to the respective characters. He has also seen sporting a beard for a very long time for his roles of a warrior and a naga sadhu for his respective characters Tanaji and Laal Kaptaan. After wrapping up the shoot for Sacred Games, Tanaji, and Laal Kaptaan, Saif started an effortless routine to slip into his character for Jawaani Jaanemann which is a coming of age film. After the first look was revealed Saif was highly appreciated for the crewcut that he pulled off with such panache. Fans have been gushing over this appearance that reminded him of his films like Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. This transformation of Saif is all self-made."

But now Saif has undergone this transformation all by himself by regularly working out on his own along with healthy homecooked meals. Since he prefers spending time at home, eating out has always had its limitations. He currently does gym, weights and cardio without an instructor.

The Nawab has truly outshined himself with this physical transformation. Fans have lauded him for his first look from one of his upcoming films Jawaani Jaanemann.

