Saif Ali Khan looks fierce and fascinating in the new poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan is an ultimate risk-taker, his choices of films and characters are drastically different from his contemporaries. Picking a series like Sacred Games on Netflix speaks volumes of his fearlessness as an artist. And this shall continue with his historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn, after sharing his look, has now shared Saif Ali Khan's poster and the man looks both fierce and fascinating. Take a look:

Khan plays Udai Bhan, the antagonist who locks horns with the eponymous character. He returns to the dark space after Omkara and this is one of the reasons why we are looking forward to seeing this historical. Talking to Mid-day about his character, Khan spoke about the role earlier in February this year and said, "I'm going by the written word. A chunk of the research has been done by Om, who has done a thorough job."

He added, "Since it is an action-packed film, I was required to look leaner. I had to be adept at horse riding. The fact that I was coming straight off Navdeep's [Singh] film made it a tad easier. The physical prep has been rigorous for this film. My character is the antagonist. But he just happens to be on the wrong side. After Sacred Games, I have been transported to a different era with this film.

Khan continues to prove his versatility, sandwiched between Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji would be an urban rom-com, Jawaani Jaaneman, where he would play a flamboyant character that falls for the charms of a much younger woman. He also has the Vikram Vedha remake with Aamir Khan, another film we are really looking forward to.

