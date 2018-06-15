Saif Ali Khan: Lorraine Kelly is charming

While promoting Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan starts off as first Indian on popular UK show

Saif Ali Khan with Lorraine Kelly

Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan appeared on UK's popular morning show, ITV's Lorraine, to promote his Netflix original series, Sacred Games. Being the first Indian actor to make it to the show, Khan joined the likes of Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Kelly Clarkson and Gerard Butler, among others.

A source close to Saif Ali Khan says, "Besides being the first Indian to appear on Lorraine, Saif also became the first actor from the country to promote a web series out of India. A promotional event was organised at the prestigious Claridge's Hotel in London, which is usually the venue for Hollywood film promotions." When contacted, the actor says being on the set of Lorraine was amazing.

"Lorraine Kelly [the show's host] is charming. She gave so much attention to detail on the show. She also knew a lot about my family. She asked me about Taimur, how Kareena [Kapoor Khan] and I take time out for him and the biopic on my dad [Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi]. After finishing the shoot, I spent the day giving interviews to The Guardian and BBC." The next leg of Sacred Games promotions will be held in Dubai and Mumbai by the end of this month.

