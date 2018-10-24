Saif Ali Khan on being compared to Jack Sparrow: Not in the business to ape someone

bollywood

Amused at being compared to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, Saif Ali Khan opens up on rogue look in Hunter

Saif Ali Khan's look in Hunter, and Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Imaging/Uday Mohite

His stock market shark act in Baazaar aside, Saif Ali Khan has often described his role in Navdeep Singh's upcoming film as one of his most challenging to date. The film, tentatively titled Hunter, has the actor playing a Naga sadhu, replete with free-flowing dreadlocks, kohl-lined eyes and pierced ears. When pictures from the film's set made its way online, netizens didn't waste time in likening his look to that of Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow from the Pirates Of The Caribbean series.

Point out the parallels being drawn between the two looks, and Khan says, "I can't believe that I let the similarities with Jack Sparrow happen. Kiaan Raj [Karisma Kapoor's son] and my son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs way before they were leaked, and their first reaction was, 'Hey, that's Jack Sparrow!' The comparisons were made because of the jacket, the dreadlocks and some other elements. I was doing two hours of make-up every day. It was like going to war every day — we would shoot in the middle of nowhere [in Rajasthan], in the heat. I play a failed Naga sadhu who is obsessed with revenge. He kills a British soldier, and that's where he gets the jacket from."

Pleased with Singh's directorial vision, Khan feels the audience is quick to judge actors based on initial impressions. "I never thought about these comparisons, else I wouldn't have done it; I am not dumb. I am not in the business to ape someone. In fact, Mr Bachchan [Amitabh Bachchan] and Aamir's [Khan] characters in Thugs Of Hindostan are also being compared to Jack Sparrow. Suddenly, we all have the same look," he laughs.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan: Want to look like Anil Kapoor and work as long as Amitabh Bachchan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates