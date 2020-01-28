Saif Ali Khan on political drama Tandav: Title has not been finalised

The rechristening of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming Amazon Prime political drama — from Tandav to Dilli — has elicited much interest. While the abrupt change of title raised eyebrows, the leading man of the web series recently revealed that another round of renaming may be on the cards. "I don't think the show is [officially] called Dilli. The title is not finalised. I heard that Dilli, as a title, is not available, and Tandav is not taken," Khan told mid-day. Fielding for the original name, the actor added, "I personally like dramatic titles. So, something like Tandav would make more of an impact than Dilli. [The latter] sounds generic."

It was heard that the suits at the streaming giant decided to drop Tandav and resort to a safer name, after pre-empting backlash on the religious connotation of the former. However, last week, co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, in a chat with mid-day, dismissed the rumours. He reasoned that since the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed show is set in the capital, Dilli was an obvious choice for the title.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates