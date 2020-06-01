Saif Ali Khan opens up on his OTT stint and sporadic growth of the platform amid lockdown

Saif Ali Khan who is having an illustrious career spanning over 25 years is one of the first actors in his league to do a mainstream role on an OTT platform.

Speaking about the importance of OTT platforms during the ongoing lockdown, the actor says, "OTT seems like it was a very good idea. The idea is to do good work and on different platforms. OTT is more artistic than films. That's the main thing, you are an artist, you want to act, you want to be in an amazing environment, if you see shows like Sacred Games and Pataal Lok they are showing Bombay and India for what it is, much more than any movie has shown us.

He added, "So, it's insanely cool and I love it. The point is quality and it is high quality. Even the show I did for Amazon Prime - Dilli, I am really excited about it, I can't wait for it to come out."

Saif Ali Khan started the year on a high note with films like Tanhaji and Jawaani Jaaneman that received immense appreciation. Tanhaji was a period drama for which the actor was touted as one of the best negative characters in the industry. Jawaani Jaaneman on the other hand was a one of kind quirky family entertainer that saw the Nawaab of Bollywood in his patent rom-com avatar.

The actor made his OTT debut with Sacred Games. He was one of the first actors in his league to portray a mainstream character. The show got tremendous recognition globally and was even nominated for the International Emmys last year.

