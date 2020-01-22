Saif Ali Khan reveals how his separation with Amrita Singh affected kids - Sara and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen along with Tabu and Alaya F in Jawaani Jaaneman, a new take on modern relationships. This rom-com, which is all set to tickle the audience's funny bone on February 21, 2020, is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Saif Ali and Amrita Singh exchanged the vows in 1991, and the duo was blessed with two kids - Sara and Ibrahim. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan revealed how his modern relationship affected his family, and how the kids reacted to the news.

The actor said, "It's the worst thing in the world. It's something that I still feel I wish it could be different. I don't think I will be okay with it ever. Certain things can't be and I try and make peace with them and myself by saying that I was 20 and quite young. So much changes. You like to think of parents together but they are individual units too. So everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also."

"No child should be deprived of a warm home. You have to make the most of whatever situation you are in. Life is beautiful and nobody can be sitting around, complaining too much. Sometimes, having two parents together might not be the best thing for anyone. A nice stable home is a wonderful environment and that's what you would like to share with your kids."

Not only this, even Sara Ali Khan has stated many times how she shares a warm bond with both the families. Saif Ali Khan's marriage with Kareena Kapoor hasn't changed anything between the father-daughter duo. In fact, when Saif and Sara shared a couch on Koffee With Karan, their sweet banter was no less than any other family.

Jawaani Jaaneman shares a story about a Cassanova, who later discovers to be a father to a teenaged girl, and the duo sets out to find the mother, played by none other than Tabu. She plays the character of a hippy, and her role is worth rooting for. If you've seen the trailer, Jawaani Jaaneman promises to be high on energy and entertainment.

All set to release on January 31, the film marks the debut of Alaya F, and expectations are high from her and the film!

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31, 2020.

