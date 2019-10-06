Has Taimur learnt to say no to paparazzi? Saif Ali Khan reveals details

Arguably one of the cutest and most adorable star kids in Bollywood today is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. Ever since his pictures have splashed on social media, the toddler has become everyone's favourite, be it the fans or the paparazzi. We have even seen videos on Instagram where Taimur can be seen cheerfully blabbering to the media.

However, there have been times when both the parents have, under strict supervision, ensured the flashbulbs do not go overboard and snatch away their privacy. And recently, in an interview with film journalist Anupama Chopra, the actor, while promoting his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan, spoke how Taimur has finally learned how to say no for pictures.

He said, "Taimur is very happy, he is the least interested..." The actor added, "No pictures please, he started saying it as well. He doesn't like being photographed. Taimur would earlier yell at the photographers, but I told him to be polite, and say 'please'."

On the work front, Khan will gear up for Jawaani Jaaneman after the release of Laal Kaptaan and then return to play the antagonist in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Kajol. And he's also in talks to star in the remake of Vikram Vedha with Aamir Khan, however, no official confirmation has been made on the same.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates