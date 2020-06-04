Saif Ali Khan says to Taimur, 'I always got your back,' the munchkin takes it seriously! See Kareena's post

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been very active on Instagram ever since she has made her debut. There was a time when so many people used to wait for her toddler Taimur Ali Khan's pictures to surface on social media but the actress now takes care of it herself.

She has shared some adorable pictures of the munchkin multiple times and the latest one is equally cute. She shared a picture where Taimur could be seen lying on daddy Saif Ali Khan's back, and it seems he took the saying 'I have got your back' too seriously. At least Kareena thinks so!

Have a look at her post right here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quarantining by sharing some selfies, pictures of Saif and Taimur, and even video chats with her friends in these last two months. Everyone was waiting for her to make her debut on Instagram and now that she has, she's leaving no opportunity to stay in touch with their fans and even entertain them with her pictures and posts.

The actress was last seen in films like Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium. She now has two massive films coming up, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, and Takht with Karan Johar. The former was supposed to release this year on Christmas but now may be postponed due to the lockdown that happened after Coronavirus plagued the world. Takht is slated to release on December 24, 2021!

Also, June is a very special month for the actress this year as she completes 20 years in Hindi Cinema. She started her career with Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. Her maiden commercial success came in the form of Satish Kaushik's Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001. And in the same year, she had Ajnabee and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where her character of Poo became unforgettable!

Equally unforgettable was the character of Geet in Jab We Met, where she made the role her own. Whenever fans talk about her best films and performances, this Imtiaz Ali directorial ranks right at the top. But she has also delivered some very underrated performances in films like Chameli, Talaash, Heroine, and Omkara.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, had two hits in a row this year, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. He's now gearing up for a show with Ali Abbas Zafar that should be out soon, and also films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police.

