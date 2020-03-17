Saif Ali Khan seems to be 'booked' as Kareena Kapoor Khan captures the actor!

And here comes another post by Kareena Kapoor Khan, this time a collage of two pictures, featuring her of course, and Saif Ali Khan 'booked' for the weekend. It's a beautifully captured moment where both Kareena and Saif look beautiful and gorgeous. But what wins the hearts is, of course, the caption by the actress.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram." (sic) And the comments could not be ignored. Karisma Kapoor commented with a lot of hearts, Amrita Arora said hello from the other side. Kunal Kemmu called the actress the Caption Queen.

Take a look right here:

One doesn't need to be told that Kareena and Saif met on the sets of Tashan in 2007 and immediately fell in love. The duo had worked together before in films like LOC Kargil and Omkara but it was on the sets of Tashan that sparks flew and Cupid struck. They went on to do films like Kurbaan and Agent Vinod later.

Also, the two are blessed with one of the most adorable and cute toddlers in Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan, who has always been the media's favourite.

