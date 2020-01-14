Saif Ali Khan shines as Udaybhan Singh in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying positive responses for his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The film brings together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on the big screen after their award-winning film – Omkara. Playing the role of an antagonist in the film, Tanhaji features Saif fighting against Shivaji and his army during the Battle of Sinhagad.

For the unversed, Saif had to shave off his beard for a flashback portion in the film. In other portions, he's seen sporting long hair and beard. Post-Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, it's a given that Udaybhan is one of the best negative characters being sketched in Hindi films recently. It won't be surprising if his anti-hero character eventually turns out to be the most memorable in the film.

In an earlier interview to mid-day, the Cocktail actor described how his character walks the fine line between 'crazy and lucid'. He said, "Udaybhan is insanely wicked. He is like Joker from the Batman movies. He is a great warrior and is smart, but he is also unhinged because of the episodes that have happened to him in the past. The idea was to show the character as crazy yet lucid."

Taking the cinematic experience to another level for the audience is the film's VFX and music composers Ajay – Atul's high octane sound effects which set the perfect mood. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

In his journey as a movie star, Saif has done different kinds of roles, be it a cool chocolate boy in Dil Chahta Hai and Hum Tum or something as complex as Langda Tyagi in Omkara and Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. Starting his year on a high, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film - Jawaani Jaaneman in which he will be seen alongside Tabu and debutante Alaya F. Thanks to film's quirky posters and hilarious trailer, the rom-com has managed to create the right buzz.

Other than this, Khan has some really exciting projects lined up including Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Amazon's stand-up. Sources further informed that he will also be seen sharing screen space with Mister Perfectionist Aamir Khan in one of the projects and the other one with Excel Entertainment which co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

