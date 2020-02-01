Saif Ali Khan, the poster boy of romantic comedies, is back in his element with Jawaani Jaaneman

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been touted as the perfect poster boy for romantic comedies back in the day, is back in his element with one of the most-anticipated coming of age film - Jawaani Jaaneman that released this weekend.

Fans can't seem to stop raving about the Nawab's uber-cool urbane swag that we saw in Cocktail. Saif Ali Khan only seems to be ageing like fine wine as many of the key critics and trade analysts have quipped.

In recent times, Khan has played several intense and diverse characters in films such as Bazaar, Kala Kaandi, Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji, etc. With Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has undergone a splendid transformation only to play a character that we have seen him play best in the likes of Kal Ho Na Ho, Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum, Cocktail, etc.

The audience is loving Saif Ali Khan who is back in his uber-cool urbane casanova avatar and it looks like his latest release has already impressed the audience as many users have been taking to Twitter to share positive reviews of the movie.

