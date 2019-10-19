Saif Ali Khan wants son Ibrahim to make his debut with this film

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is already winning accolades for her acting prowess and has created her own space in Bollywood. However, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to step into Bollywood. The young man, who has an uncanny resemblance to his father had confessed earlier that he wants to be a Bollywood star.

Recently, when Saif in an interview with The Times of India was asked about his son's debut, he said, "I think you know if he does films he should do his own film and have his own career without the baggage of just me. He should probably do something like Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum or something in that kind of space. I suppose maybe Omkara or Parineeta too but I am not sure about the kind of film he should debut with. Maybe something like Race or a rom-com, I don't know, I can't think."

In the interview, Saif was also asked about daughter Sara's alleged relationship with Kartik Aaryan. He said, "In-person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice."

Last year, the Race actor had confessed that Ibrahim aspires to be a Bollywood star and wants six-pack abs. Like any other father, he expressed concern over it and said, "Yes. Ibrahim, Aarav (Akshay Kumar's son) and that group of youngsters want six packs and aspire to be Bollywood stars. I don't know if anyone wants to be an actor. It is kind of disturbing because not everyone makes it. But then what the heck? Talking about being a star, my wife points out that till a few years ago, even I didn't want to be an actor, I wanted to be a star (laughs)."

Whenever in India, the star-kid is a social media favourite, and his B-Town debut seems inevitable.

On the work front, Saif will star in Jawaani Jaaneman this year that's slated to release on November 29, followed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he reunites with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He will also be seen in the revenge-drama Laal Kaptaan and another digital show Tandav with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she is now working with Varun Dhawan on the Coolie No 1 remake. The original film (1995) featured Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. She also has an Imtiaz Ali film opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is a modern reboot to her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009).

