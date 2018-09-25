Saif Ali Khan: We need less corruption and scams

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who is all geared up for the release of his forthcoming film 'Baazaar,' says "we need less corruption and scams in the country."

Saif was present at the trailer launch of 'Baazaar' at Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

'Baazaar' is based on stock market scam and corruption. When asked about recent scams, Saif Ali Khan said, "I think it is horrible and terrible, we want less corruption and less scams."

He said artists are in a very honest line of work. "We try and make films, we try and sell films, most of the times, press is catching movie stars to make examples of, and you should catch these guys. Seriously, press should catch these guys (those who do scams) , we're nothing, we're small-time people," he said.

"The big game is happening somewhere else and we don't even know what the game is," he added.

Taking dig at the press, Saif said, "Someone says he did this, or that, and everyone is happy with that... it is like a dustbin. We celebrities (are always blamed ) I mean, everyone gets happy with that, we need people to blame. But the real people you should be blaming are the people who are stealing your money."

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Shakun Kothari as a ruthless businessman whose world revolves around money and power.

Talking about his role, Saif said it has been the most special role he has ever played in his career. "First of all, I would like to thank Nikkhil Advani for offering me such an amazing role. It is one of the most special parts that I have played in my career," said the actor.

The film is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla, written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. The film also stars debutante Rohan Mehra, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The film is scheduled for release on October 26.

