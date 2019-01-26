Saif Ali Khan won't be Armani's showstopper at Milan Fashion Week; Here's why

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan opts out of the Milan Fashion Week as he had to honour web and movie commitments

Saif Ali Khan

Easily one of the most stylish men in the industry and always nattily dressed, Saif Ali Khan was to turn showstopper for the leading Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani at the Milan Fashion Week that is taking place from February 19 to 25. However, we hear, the actor had to recently bow out of the commitment owing to his chock-a-block shooting schedule of Sacred Games 2 and Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior.

A source in the know reveals, "Milan Fashion Week is one of the most sought-after fashion events of the year, besides the Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. No male star from Bollywood has ever walked the ramp in the prestigious show, so it could have been an important moment for the industry. But, after weeks of going back and forth on dates with the Armani team and the producers of his two projects, Saif had to opt out of the event as the dates were clashing with his shoots."



A still from Sacred Games

"He is currently juggling the shoot of Sacred Games season 2 and Ajay Devgn's Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior, which sees him as the antagonist. While the show was scheduled for February 20, he would have been required to fly down before for the fittings and final rehearsals. His absence would have led to a delay in Tanaaji. Since it is a period film and is mounted on a grand scale, the delay would have shot up the budget."

It has been heard that Khan was chosen for the do following his stint on the Netflix thriller, Sacred Games. "The show has been unanimously applauded, and has brought Saif international recognition. It was owing to his rising popularity, courtesy the show, that he was chosen for the event. He was also invited to meet the designer after the fashion show."

We reached out to Khan's team who remained unavailable to comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates