Saif Ali Khan's message to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Hit the gym, be an example

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took a break in 2016 during her pregnancy, was back on sets months after giving birth to Taimur



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen on the silver screen after a gap of two years, and the actor credits husband Saif Ali Khan for motivating her to get back to films. Kareena, who took a break in 2016 during her pregnancy, was back on sets months after giving birth to Taimur.

"I wasn't pregnant when I signed Veere Di Wedding. I am lucky to have a husband who is so understanding. Apart from him, producer Rhea [Kapoor], stood by me. I had to call Rhea and tell her that I was pregnant, and that she needed to find someone else. She was like, 'Let's just wait'. After that [delivery], it was Saif who kind of pushed me and said, 'I think you should hit the gym and get back to the studio'. He said, 'Take your son with you and set an example to other mothers'," she said.

