Saif Ali Khan's web series to get a name change

Are filmmakers and streaming giants moving cautiously with projects to avoid lawsuits, PILs, protests and vandalism? A trade source says that Ali Abbas Zafar's political thriller Tandav will get a name change and adds, "Politics impact creativity in literature, theatre, movies, television and web series. While originally Ali's web series was called Tandav, it is now titled Dilli." Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays a young political leader in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer infers that the reason could also be geographical. "Maybe, the title Dilli works for the story as the web series is based and shot in Delhi," says Ayyub, and is quickly adding, "I just got to know that we are not certain about the title. I think it was Amazon's call [to change the name] and I don't want to comment without knowing what exactly transpired. It could still be Tandav."

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

However, the trade source informs us, "The makers felt that since Tandav is related to Lord Shiva, people could raise objections. Several Hindi films—PK, Shivaay, OMG Oh My God!, Padmaavat among others—have faced the wrath of political parties and religious groups. Tandav is a political-thriller inspired from reality."

