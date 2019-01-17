Sailing course in Mumbai to teach basics in two hours

things-to-do

Adventure Geek

If sailing has been on your bucket list, this is where you can take the first step towards striking it off. An introductory course by Mumbai-based Adventure Geek aims to teach you all the basic sailing tips and tricks that you need in a couple of hours.

"We offer professional training over the two-hour course, covering all the basics, and the participants will also be awarded a beginner's certificate upon completion," says co-owner Vinay Gupta.

"Mumbai's weather at the moment is ideal for exploring the seas and is perfectly safe for even those who don't know how to swim," adds the company's co-owner Ashita Agrawal. By the end of the course you would have learnt the use of boats and life jackets, and boat transfers.

On January 19, 20 and 26, 4 pm to 6 pm

At The Gateway of India, Colaba.

Call 9004675388

Cost Rs 1,850

