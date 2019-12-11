Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap go traditional for a wedding reception
India badminton ace Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap attended fellow shuttler B Sai Praneeth wedding recently.
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap
India badminton star Saina Nehwal looked stunning in a velvet saree while husband P Kashyap wore a classy kurta for the wedding reception of fellow shuttler B Sai Praneeth recently. Saina posted a picture on social media and captioned it: "At @saipraneeth92 reception party tonight. Gorgeous saree." The post received more than 40K 'likes' and counting.
Here are all the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe