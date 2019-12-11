MENU
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap go traditional for a wedding reception

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 09:43 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

India badminton ace Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap attended fellow shuttler B Sai Praneeth wedding recently.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

India badminton star Saina Nehwal looked stunning in a velvet saree while husband P Kashyap wore a classy kurta for the wedding reception of fellow shuttler B Sai Praneeth recently. Saina posted a picture on social media and captioned it: "At @saipraneeth92 reception party tonight. Gorgeous saree." The post received more than 40K 'likes' and counting.

Here are all the pictures:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy married life to u @saipraneeth92 ððð¥³....

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onDec 10, 2019 at 10:20am PST

 

