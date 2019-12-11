Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap go traditional for a wedding reception

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India badminton star Saina Nehwal looked stunning in a velvet saree while husband P Kashyap wore a classy kurta for the wedding reception of fellow shuttler B Sai Praneeth recently. Saina posted a picture on social media and captioned it: "At @saipraneeth92 reception party tonight. Gorgeous saree." The post received more than 40K 'likes' and counting.

Here are all the pictures:

View this post on Instagram Happy married life to u @saipraneeth92 ððð¥³.... A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onDec 10, 2019 at 10:20am PST

