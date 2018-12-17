Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap look royal at their wedding reception

Dec 17, 2018, 18:30 IST | A Correspondent

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's reception outfits were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherji

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap at their reception in Hyderabad.

Newly-weds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap looked stunning together at their Hyderabad wedding reception on Sunday. Saina and Kashyap's outfits were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherji. Saina wore a rich indigo velvet lehenga, while Kashyap opted for a quilted indigo sherwani for the do.

 
 
 
Saina Nehwal @nehwalsaina in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardosi, appliqué, pearls and crystals, for her wedding reception. Her look is accessorised with a wedding set crafted with Burmese rubies, uncut diamonds and emeralds from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Her groom, Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallikashyap), wears a quilted indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk that is accessorized with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The sherwani is layered with a beautiful tussar georgette shawl with antique ‘tilla’ borders in burnt gold. The look is completed with an uncut diamond and pearl necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: @studiocapturelife Makeup and hair: @makeupartisttamanna #Sabyasachi #SainaNehwal #ParupalliKashyap #SabyasachiJewelry #BridesofSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiGroom #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi

The designer took to his Instagram page to share the details of the outfits. Dressed in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardosi, appliqué, pearls and crystals, Saina looked like a royal Indian bride. The ace Indian shuttler accessorised her look with a wedding set crafted with Burmese rubies, uncut diamonds and emeralds. Complimenting her bride, Parupalli looked dapper wearing a quilted indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk, accessorised with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist completed the look with an uncut diamond and pearl necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

The couple were joined by their parents on stage when they cut the cake. Fellow shuttlers Jwala Gutta, K Srikanth, Guru Sai Dutt, Ashwini Ponnappa and her husband Karan Medappa were among the many guests who attended the reception. Pics/Rohan Koli

