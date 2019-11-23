Saina Nehwal attends B Sai Praneeth's engagement ceremony with husband Parupalli Kashyap

India badminton star Saina Nehwal posted this picture with compatriot B Sai Praneeth (second from left) from his engagement ceremony and captioned it, "Congratulations to u my friend @saipraneeth92 for the #engagement...waiting for the marriage."

Saina attended the ceremony with husband Parupalli Kashyap.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onNov 22, 2019 at 7:11am PST

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates