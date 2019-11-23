MENU

Saina Nehwal attends B Sai Praneeth's engagement ceremony with husband Parupalli Kashyap

Updated: Nov 23, 2019, 14:58 IST | A correspondent |

Saina Nehwal congratulated Sai Praneeth on social media

Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth with wife and Saina Nehwal
Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth with wife and Saina Nehwal

India badminton star Saina Nehwal posted this picture with compatriot B Sai Praneeth (second from left) from his engagement ceremony and captioned it, "Congratulations to u my friend @saipraneeth92 for the #engagement...waiting for the marriage."

Saina attended the ceremony with husband Parupalli Kashyap.

 
 
 
