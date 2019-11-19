Saina Nehwal biopic: Manav Kaul shares his first look as the badminton champ's coach

Actor Manav Kaul has made a name for himself with his stellar performances in films like Tumhari Sulu, Badla, Jai Gangaajal, Jolly LLB 2, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? and many others. Now, the actor is all set to play a badminton coach to champ Saina Nehwal in her biopic, in which Parineeti Chopra plays Nehwal. Manav Kaul took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his look in the film. He wrote, "My first look as @nehwalsaina'a Coach (respect) #SainaNehwalBiopic ... hard working @parineetichopra as Saina Nehwal..."

We must say, Manav Kaul looks pretty good portraying Saina Nehwal's badminton coach! In fact, Nehwal herself commented on the photos saying, "Amazing", and Kaul replied to her saying, "@nehwalsaina you have an amazing story to tell ... I feel very lucky to be part of #sainanehwalbiopic thank you ... respect".

Speaking about Parineeti Chopra playing Saina Nehwal, the Ishaqzaade actress has been taking her training and preps to a whole new level to portray the part perfectly. "I want to become Saina. For that, I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day. She has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Saina eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day," Parineeti said in an interview. The Saina Nehwal biopic is directed by Amole Gupte and is being produced by T-series.

