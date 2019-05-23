Elections Results 2019: Saina Nehwal congratulates Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

badminton

Saina Nehwal first tweeted, "Huge congratulations to @narendramodi sir #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #Election2019Results #BJP4India #primeministerofindia"

Saina Nehwal Twitter

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to congratulate BJP for marching towards victory in the Elections 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is currently leading in 300 + seats of the Lok Sabha polls.

Saina Nehwal first tweeted, "Huge congratulations to @narendramodi sir #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #Election2019Results #BJP4India #primeministerofindia"

Saina Nehwal tweeted again a few minutes later and wrote, "Would like to congratulate @AmitShah sir for #BJP4India victory today in the elections... #phirSeModiSarkar"

Would like to congratulate @AmitShah sir for #BJP4India victory today in the elections âÂÂðÂÂ»âÂÂðÂÂ»... #phirSeModiSarkar — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 23, 2019

Meanwhile, celebrations have already started in BJP and Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai as a NDA victory is now inevitable. Here are some pictures of party workers of the NDA parties in Mumbai in a joyous mood:

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine was ahead in 44 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, appeared to have got an unassailable lead in around half a dozen seats, as per trends are available so far.

All Congress candidates, including former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, state president Ashok Chavan and Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, were trailing in their seats.

In Mumbai-North, BJP's Gopal Shetty established a lead of 94,267 votes over Congress' nominee Urmila Matondkar. Matondkar said there was a mismatch in signatures on EVM forms.

Shiv Sena party workers' joy knew no bounds as they were happily gorging down laddoos and celebrating at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates