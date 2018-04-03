Saina Nehwal disappointed as father denied entry in Gold Cost Games Village

Expressing her disappointment in a series of tweets on Monday night, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal said her father, who was confirmed as part of the Indian contingent travelling to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games



Expressing her disappointment in a series of tweets on Monday night, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal said her father, who was confirmed as part of the Indian contingent travelling to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was denied entry in the Gold Coast Games Village. Nehwal said her father cannot stay with her. "Surprise to see that when we started from India for Commonwealth Games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the Games Village ... his name was cut from team official category .. and he can't even stay with me," she wrote on Twitter.

The sports ministry had earlier cleared her father Harvir Singh Nehwal's name as an 'extra official' with the badminton squad for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. London Olympics bronze medalist Saina tagged the Commonwealth Games Federation to express her concern. "He can't c my matches and he can't enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf," read another tweet.

She also added that she regularly takes him for her competitions and wanted his support for the Commonwealth Games. "I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but I didn't understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can't enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018," she wrote. The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games is slated to begin from tomorrow, with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 1525 hrs IST. The 12-day event will end on April 15.

