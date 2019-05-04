Saina Nehwal enjoys safari time with hubby Kashyap

badminton

enjoying her stay in Auckland as she went on a whale and dolphin safari with husband P Kashyap and friend Sai Praneeth

P Kashyap and Saina Nehwal

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who lost to Wang Zhiyi in the first round of New Zealand Open, is enjoying her stay in Auckland as she went on a whale and dolphin safari with husband P Kashyap and friend Sai Praneeth. Yesterday, she posted this picture and a video with Praneeth on Instagram and wrote: "Really enjoying it... #aucklandwhaleanddolphinsafari."

Recently, Saina Nehwal suffered a shocking first round loss to world number 212 Wang Zhiyi of China to exit the New Zealand Open here Wednesday, but H S Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth advanced. The 29-year-old Olympic bronze medallist and world number nine lost 16-21 23-21 4-21 to her 19-year-old opponent in the women's singles match that lasted one hour and seven minutes.

A movie on Saina Nehwal's life is being made, in which actress Pareeniti Chopra is playing the role of the ace shuttler. In a recent interview, she opened up on how she was training for the role.

Call on Parineeti Chopra early in the morning, and you will find her honing her badminton skills as prep for the Saina Nehwal biopic. Her two-hour lessons aside, the actor has begun watching videos of the ace shuttler's matches to ape her body language.

A source reveals, "While doing a sports biopic, an actor's prep is usually two-fold. First, he has to become good at the concerned sport. Secondly, he has to understand the player's psyche. Instead of binge-watching shows during her downtime, Pari has started utilising the time to research on Saina. She devotes two hours every day to watch her matches, interview clips and public appearance videos."

