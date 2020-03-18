Saina Nehwal gets a 'mast' message from hubby Parupalli Kashyap on her 30th birthday

India’s badminton star Saina Nehwal turned the landmark age of 30 on March 17, 2020.

Saina Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap did something cute by taking to social media site Instagram to share a picture of his wife Saina Nehwal, wishing her on her 30th birthday yesterday.

“Happy Birthday,” P Kashyap captioned the post. Saina Nehwal could not hold back her emotions and wrote back: “Love u. Mast hai.” Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashyap Parupalli (@parupallikashyap) onMar 16, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap dated for a while before getting engaged and then married on December 14, 2018.

Let’s hope the birthday brings some joy to Saina Nehwal whose chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics took a hit after a first-round exit at the All England Championships in Birmingham recently.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates