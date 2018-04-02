Saina Nehwal gets her parents' support ahead of Commonwealth Games

For the first time, India's female athletes, like their male counterparts, will be sporting trousers and a blazer, instead of the traditional sari.

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal has, mum, Usha and dad, Harvir Singh for company, as she tries out Team India's official outfit for the CWG Opening Ceremony at Gold Coast, Australia on April 4.

For the first time, India's female athletes, like their male counterparts, will be sporting trousers and a blazer, instead of the traditional sari. The Indian Olympic Association said the change was request by the country's athletes commission. Meanwhile, Usha and Harvir Singh are in Australia at no cost to the government after the Indian authorities refused to pay for any of the athletes' family members