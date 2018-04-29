Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy settle for bronze in Asia Badminton Championship

Prannoy paid the price for being too erratic as he went down 16-21, 18-21 to the Olympic champion Chen Long of China



Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy settled for bronze medals after losing their respective women's and men's singles semi-finals in the Asia Badminton Championship here on Saturday. Saina lost 25-27, 19-21 to defending champ Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Prannoy, on the other hand, paid the price for being too erratic as he went down 16-21, 18-21 to the Olympic champion Chen Long of China.

